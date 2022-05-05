The Land

Change in the weather after a warm autumn

By Ben Domensino, Weatherzone
May 5 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This week's cold snap is likely to bring the coldest weather so far this year with around 5 to 15 cm of snow in the Alps between Thursday and Sunday.

The first decent cold snap of the season will bring frost to large areas of NSW over the next several days and nights, along with the first decent snow of the season in the Alps.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.