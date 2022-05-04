TEACHERS across regional NSW have walked off the job on Wednesday calling for better pay and conditions from the state government.
Wednesday's rallies in places like Dubbo, Orange and Tamworth marked the second time in five months educators have conducted industrial action.
NSW Teacher's Federation president Angelo Gavrielatos said "the simple truth is that if we don't pay teachers what they are worth and address crippling workloads, we will not retain nor attract the teachers we know we need."
"One of the most fundamental roles of a government is to ensure there is a qualified teacher in every classroom with the time and support to meet the needs of each child," he said.
"The Premier and The National Party cannot be allowed to take a low road approach of reducing standards instead of addressing the real causes of shortages - uncompetitive salaries and unsustainable workloads.
"The time for spin and gimmickry has long past."
Among the teachers walking off the job was more than 60 Far South Coast teachers, who rallied at Pambula Town Hall.
Sam Martin, music teacher at Eden Marine High School and representative for NSW Teachers Federation said he was pleased with the turnout.
"The Eden Marine High turnout was particularly strong and it was nice to participate in the state-wide action in our local community," Mr Martin said.
"For me personally, it's not about money, it's about ensuring kids are well-supported in classrooms."
He said the weekly time allowance of two hours for lesson preparation, administration and family liaison hadn't changed since 1950s, despite the job changing dramatically.
"The one thing I would love more than anything is more time," Mr Martin said.
"We are required to document and instil data into the system to justify our jobs, but there is no allowance for that to happen from a time or a funds factor, and that's why we are here."
Meanwhile, a strong crowd of teachers also rallied in Orange, showing their support of the federation's concerns.
Orange East Public School teacher James Meares said it was crucial the government supported the sector.
"Public education removes barriers to people rising according to their merits, not based on other things like wealth or social status," he said.
"I will oppose anything I think that undermines or threatens the ability of the public education system to fulfil those values."
The NSW government said public school teacher salaries were competitive with those offered by other state education systems and also said it was working on a number of initiatives to deliver a sustainable supply of quality teachers.
The Department of Education said in a statement it had repeatedly called on the federation to "put students first and call off today's [Wednesday's] industrial action".
The government has indicated its intention to consider wages as part of the budget process which concludes in June.
