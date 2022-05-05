The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Bison stolen from Tumut property sparks NSW Rural Crime Prevention Team investigation

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
May 5 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo.

FOUR Bison steers have been stolen from a property in the state's South West Slopes.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.