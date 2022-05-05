FOUR Bison steers have been stolen from a property in the state's South West Slopes.
Rural Crime Prevention Team investigators believe the Bison were stolen from a Tumut property sometime between April 20 and April 26.
Advertisement
After canvassing neighbouring properties, police found the animals had disappeared without a trace, leading to suspicions they had been stolen.
Bison are more commonly found in North America in countries such as America and Canada, making the lack of sightings even more suspicious for investigators.
Rural Crime Prevention Team's detective chief inspector Cameron Whiteside confirmed to The Land on Thursday that there was still no sightings and that the bison had not been found.
"We are calling on anyone who has seen something to come forward," Detective Inspector Whiteside said.
"It is quite rare to see bison, so we are hopeful that someone will have seen something."
Read Also:
In some cases, Bison have been used for meat and milk purposes, as well as for horse sports such as camp drafting and cutting events.
South West Zone Rural Crime Prevention Team co-ordinator Detective Sergeant Damian Nott said the bison were capable of running at speeds at 60 kilometres an hour and it would be likely the would be roaming around freely.
"The unique appearance of bison is unmistakable, and due to the very low numbers of bison in Australia, we are of the opinion the bison would have reported by now if they had escaped their home property and were wandering," Detective Sergeant Nott said.
"Despite Bison being an amazing animal in appearance, it should be known Bison can move as fast as horse, are agile, and can be extremely aggressive and unpredictable".
In the unlikely event the bison are sighted uncontained, police have urged the public not to approach the animals and report the location of the sighting immediately to authorities such as police, Local Land Services their local without approaching them.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Rural Crime Prevention Team at Wagga Wagga on 6922 2561.
Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.