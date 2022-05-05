Celebrating 50 years breeding Charolais, Violet Hills had their 12th on property sale with bulls sold to every Eastern state.
In the breakdown, 41 of 45 bulls were sold to a top of $17,000, and produced an average of $8439.
The sale topping bull, Violet Hills Reyd, sparked interest both in the room and online with the final bid going on AuctionsPlus to Wayne Parkins, "Rossmore", Murrurundi.
Weighing in at 702 kilograms, the Violet Hills Princeling son had fat scans of 7mm on the rump and 6mm on the rib.
The 20-month-old had an eye muscle area (EMA) of 120 and marbled at 5.5 per cent.
Deddick Springs was the volume buyer in the sale securing five bulls to a top of $11,000 for Violet Hills Rafaelle, and an average of $7500.
Online presence was strong with seven bulls purchased through AuctionsPlus.
The sale was conducted by Elders with auctioneer Lincoln McKinlay, and was interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
