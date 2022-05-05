The Land
Home/Beef

Violet Hills Charolais hit $17,000

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
May 5 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top priced bull: $17,000 Violet Hills Reyd with stud principal, Daryl Jenkins, auctioneer Lincoln McKinlay, and Andrew Bickford, both of Elders.

Celebrating 50 years breeding Charolais, Violet Hills had their 12th on property sale with bulls sold to every Eastern state.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Loudon

Kate Loudon

Livestock Writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.