Speckle Park bull, Six Star Southern Aurora Justice R10, makes $100,000 for new world bull record at Autumn Alliance Sale, Wagga Wagga

Andrew Norris
By Andrew Norris
Updated May 6 2022 - 7:08am, first published 6:30am
The $100,000 world record breaking bull with vendors Greg Ebbeck and Svetlana Kouzan, Six Star Speckle Park, Bundanoon, and Levi Boes, Southern Aurora Speckle Cattle Company, Berry, agent Scott Myers, H. Francis and Co, Wagga Wagga, and guest auctioneer Paul Dooley, Tamworth.

The Speckle Park breed has just reached yet another major milestone, with a bull at the Autumn Alliance Speckle Park Sale at Wagga Wagga hitting $100,000, equalling the new breed record set by a heifer just two weeks earlier.

