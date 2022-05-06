The Speckle Park breed has just reached yet another major milestone, with a bull at the Autumn Alliance Speckle Park Sale at Wagga Wagga hitting $100,000, equalling the new breed record set by a heifer just two weeks earlier.
This was for the 27-month-old, 962 kilogram Six Star Southern Aurora Justice R10, which is a new world record for a Speckle Park bull.
Justice R10 sold to Tony and Liz Sutcliffe, Toebelle Speckle Park, Duns Creek, in the lower Hunter Valley, and was offered with above breed average growth figures of +19, +32 and +46 for 200-, 400-, and 600-day weight, a below breed average gestation length of -0.2, a birthweight figure of +2.2, and an above breed average eye muscle figure of +0.9.
He also was recorded as having a 42kg birthweight, and for the sale scanned 131 square centimetre EMA, 7.3 per cent intramuscular fat, and 22 and 13 millimetre rump and rib fat scans and a 42 centimetre scrotal circumference.
The Sutcliffes run their registered Speckle Park herd as a "sister stud" alongside their Toebelle Limousin herd.
This record breaker comes just a fortnight after the heifer, Battalion Heartbreaker R16 set the $100,000 breed benchmark at the 7th Invitational Scone Speckle Park sale.
The bull, a son of Notta 1B Hawkeye 444E and from the cow Six Star 300X Unique K22, had been calf champion at Beef Australia, Rockhampton, Qld, in 2021, but otherwise hardly shown.
His sire had been a dual grand champion of the Champion of the World Competition.
Justice R10 was sold with full possession and full rights to global semen marketing.
Vendors, Six Star Speckle Park, Bundanoon, and Southern Aurora Speckle Cattle Company, Berry, have collected semen for within herd use only, and said there was no further call on the bull.
The opening lot of the sale, Six Star Barn Stormer R25, offered by Six Star Speckle Park, also made $54,000.
At 618kg, the 18-month-old bull was a son of Six Star Premier L14 and from Double L Karmen 16.
He had a 106sq cm EMA, 17 and 9mm rump and rib fat, and 35cm scrotal circumference, and 7.4pc IMF.
He sold to Celia McKay, Celamba Speckle Park, Deepwater, who also bought the
All up, 16 bulls sold from 22 for a $17,562 average, five cows and calves topped at $24,000 to average $18,800, and nine heifers sold to top at $36,000 to average $18,000.
