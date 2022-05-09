HEALTHY competition from a variety of Queensland buyers helped drive steers to a top of $2418 a head at Inverell's second feature weaner sale.
More than 2200 head were yarded for last Thursday's sale, which attracted buyers from as far away as Toowoomba, Dalby and western NSW.
Weaner steers made up the majority of the yarding as most pens sold from about $1800/hd to about $2000.
The top selling pen of Angus steers, offered by Paul and Laura Cush, Myall Park, Warialda, was the first sold on the day and set the tone for the rest of the sale.
Heavier steers, weighing from 300 to 400 kilograms, attracted slightly higher prices ranging from $2000 to $2300.
Lighter steers, ranging in weight from 150kg to 300kg also sold well, with most fetching from $1500 to $2000 depending on breed.
Angus accounted for the majority of pens, however Hereford steers were also well represented, reaching a top of $2200.
Charolais steers topped at $2120, while a draft of Shorthorn-cross steers fetched $2263. There was also a small draft of lighter Brahman steers, which sold to a top of $1718, while some lightweight Charbray steers sold for $1279.
Inverell stock agent Ben Lehman, Lehman Stock and Property, said steer prices from last month's weaner sale had held firm, with the section averaging $1839 overall.
"It was a slightly smaller yarding than the last sale and the quality might not have been quite as high, but prices were still pretty firm nonetheless," Mr Lehman said.
"We are getting to the end of the weaner-selling season in this part of the state and I think most buyers, who hadn't got hold of some yet, were keen to make sure they didn't miss out, which I think helped prices stay were they were."
It was a similar story in the heifer category as plenty of pens attracted bids of more than $2000, reaching a top of $2495. All told, heifers averaged $1561, despite being outnumbered by the steers.
"There was two pens of Angus heifers, 38 in total, that would have averaged 295kg, which made 768c/kg ($2265) and were a real highlight of the section," Mr Lehman said.
"Heifers that weighed about 250kg to 275kg sold for about 580c/kg to 615c/kg.
"Lighter heifers around the 220kg to 230kg mark were getting about 650c/kg to 660c/kg."
Mr Lehman said the strong yarding of steers and heifers meant there was very little pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows or cows with calves on offer at last Thursday's sale.
"There was only a hatful of PTIC cows there and they all ranged from about $1800 to $2000," he said.
"Cows with calves got to about $3000, but to be honest, there wasn't many too many on offer."
