The Land
Home/Beef

Foot and mouth disease in cattle in Indonesia

Updated May 6 2022 - 6:25am, first published 6:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON ALERT: Australia's valuable cattle industry is on high alert with big biosecurity risks on the doorstep. IMAGE: Shutterstock

CASES of foot and mouth disease have been confirmed in four provinces of East Java, Indonesia.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.