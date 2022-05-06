With a full clearance of stud bulls, Hereford heifers, and Hereford cows and calves, the Stanford Annual Bull and Commercial Female sale.
In the sale breakdown, 32 of 32 bulls sold to a top of $16,000 and average of $7703, four of four pens of heifers sold to a top of $3950 and averaged $3675, and four of four pens of Hereford cows sold to $4250 to average $4150.
Soaring quickly to the top was Stanford Remark R041, who sold for $16,000 to Angus McIntosh, McIntosh Pastoral Co, Dunns plains.
Weighing in at 692 kilograms, R041 was labeled as a heifer bull in the catalogue after being only 33kg at birth.
The son of Yavenvale Nimble N271 had a muscle score of C+ and eye pigments of 100/100.
The sale was conducted on AuctionsPlus with selling agents Nutrien Bathurst.
