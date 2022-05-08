The Land

Research reveals 'transition' and 'just transition' are toxic terms for Hunter mining communities

Donna Page
By Donna Page
May 8 2022 - 1:00am
LEADERSHIP: Singleton mayor Sue Moore said it was better to talk about economic evolution than transition in the Upper Hunter due to residents' concerns about their jobs. Picture: Simone De Peak

TO many in the Hunter, "transition" or "just transition" is a shorthand term for you are going to lose your job.

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

