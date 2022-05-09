An $8 million packaging plant within the footprint of existing service kill facility Casino Food Coop delivers individual meat cuts to consumers in a value-adding enterprise literally a stone's throw from the boning room.
Such close proximity ensures a clean final product with minimal exposure to the atmosphere.
Advertisement
Officially opened last week the floor already supplies 20 tonnes of individually wrapped cuts with the intention of quickly increasing that five-fold to 100t.
"The machinery is working well," said The Coop chairman John Seccombe. "We hope to double that to 200t in the future. We've only taken the first step."
Mr Seccombe said the add-on enterprise, assisted with a $1.55m Federal Government grant, would build resilience within the grower co-operative, previously known as the Northern Co-operative Meat Company before a recent re-branding.
While The Coop will supply the retail market through a number of supermarkets, the buyer won't know it comes from Casino - unless you've got a keen eye - but the behind-the-scenes focus of meat processor suits its personality, which is first and foremost a service kill facility, with an eye on remaining cash positive.
Mr Seccombe said export opportunities beyond China were currently being explored. And while the loss of the Middle Kingdom to trade was disappointing, life has moved on.
"When one door closes another one opens," he said. "For us it has been more important to move into other markets and to diversify our production and invest in the upstream side of the supply chain."
The floor employs up to 50 additional staff which would normally be a good thing, but in today's labour climate results in The Co-op "actively pursuing recruitment from the community.
As The Coop participates in the The Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme, temporary workers from the islands have made their mark on the region since their arrival, helping clean-up after the great deluge and even boosting moral with song. A number of these workers will be housed on-site in purpose-built dongas comprising 60 beds also available to staff who have lost their home during the floods.
Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.