The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Casino meat processor officially adds value with individually-packed product

By Jamie Brown
Updated May 9 2022 - 3:52am, first published 1:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Casino Food Coop has invested in a retail-ready packaging floor to deliver individual cuts to the home through the supermarket supply chain.

An $8 million packaging plant within the footprint of existing service kill facility Casino Food Coop delivers individual meat cuts to consumers in a value-adding enterprise literally a stone's throw from the boning room.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.