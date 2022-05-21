The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

New sheep research from WA on phytoestrogens and twin-lamb survival

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
May 21 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UWA Emeritus Professor Graeme Martin, The UWA Institute of Agriculture Director Hackett Professor Kadambot Siddique, Lefroy Fellow Kelsey Pool, Philip Gardiner and Emeritus Professor David Lindsay. Picture: The UWA Institute of Agriculture

After 18 months of research in to phytoestrogens and their impacts in sheep at the University of Western Australia's Institute of Agriculture, the results show that it was not just ewes being affected.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Loudon

Kate Loudon

Livestock Writer

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.