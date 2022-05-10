The Land
Prime markets in the south this week record softer bids for cows and dearer prices for joining weight heifers

By Jamie Brown
May 10 2022 - 2:00am
Wagga Regional Livestock director Isaac Hill with black baldy steers 521kg from Don Woodford, Bungendore, which made 542c/kg or $2827 on Monday. Photo: Supplied

Wagga Wagga kicked off the week's round of prime markets on Monday with 2600 yarded - a similar number to this time last year but significantly down on numbers compared to three years ago, reported director of Wagga Regional Livestock Isaac Hill.

