A TRANSPORTER in the state's North West has had their roadtrain trailer grounded by police due to it missing a set of wheels.
Police pulled over the roadtrain, which was carrying a load of cotton bales, on the Gwydir Highway near Moree at about 1pm last Friday after officers noticed that one of the trailers was missing a set of wheels.
After being pulled over, police measured the load and found it to be over legal dimensions and in excess of the permissible length.
The driver was fined $344 for the dimension breach as well as $196 for using an unsafe vehicle, while the trailer was given a red label defect and ordered not to be driven.
NSW Police said the incident was a timely reminder for transporters to ensure their rigs were roadworthy, particularly as cotton harvest operations continue to ramp up across the state.
Police also reminded transporters that regional highway patrol units will continue to check heavy vehicles in country areas to ensure they comply with all applicable rules and standards.
