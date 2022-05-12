The Land
Show ride insurance cost will hurt Showmans Guild

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated May 12 2022 - 9:28pm, first published 7:00pm
High premiums to cripple Showman's Guild

Country shows at Orange, Coffs Harbour, Bingara, Yeoval and Bourke will be part of an awareness campaign this weekend by the Australian Amusement, Leisure and Recreation Association (AALARA) and the Showmen's Guilds of Australia as they continue to feel the pinch of increased insurance premiums.

