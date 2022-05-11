Boer billy hits $480 at Dubbo

Numbers were down at Tuesday's Dubbo's goat sale with 749 goats on offer which was about 300 to 400 head less than the previous sale.
With the bulk of the yarding, Joe Portelli of PT Lord, Dakin, and Associates Pty Ltd, Dubbo, said the reduction in numbers was probably to do with the wide spread recent wet weather.
There was a strong demand for Boer goats as they brought top price almost completely across the board except for the kids which were topped by Australian Bush goats.
Restocker activity was strong with the younger goats as does topped at $260 for a pen of 10 Boers, and the top price of the day was a pen of three Boer billys, bred by David Nolan.
They sold for $480 per head to Brett and Tiffany Mill, Murga, near Eugowra.
Mr Mill said they were "the best in show" and hopes they do well in his operation.
"They are bred well and that's why we were happy to pay so much for them"
"They are all sired by a past Sydney Royal grand champion buck too"
Mr Mill said the three bucks would go straight in to the paddock with their first cross goats and wild bush goats.
Mr Mill said he been breeding goats for over 30 years transitioning from Cashmere goats, to Angora, and now to Boer cross.
Nannys reached $220 for a pen of eight Boers that had been running back with a Boer buck while Australian Bush Goat nannys ranged from $65 to $130.
Kids reached $120 for a pen of Australian Bush Goats with the younger kids in the draft ranging from $30 to $90.
Boer bucks were up to $100 dearer with the top priced sold as a pick of the pen for $400.
Boer wethers ranged from $100 up to $245 for a pen of three with Kalahari Red wethers selling for $152.
Australian Bush Goat billies ranged from $130 up to $170 with the top priced pen being offered by Adam Silby, Illford, for bush bucks.
Mr Portelli said overall, the restocker goats were about $5 to $10 cheaper than the previous sale but were still firm.
Meat goats were $10 to $15 cheaper across the board.
Processors came from as far as Griffith and Wodonga for the sale with a lot of local buyers from Dubbo, Nyngan, and Mudgee filling their quotas.
