The first pastoral property in the Bourke district to be taken up, the vast Gundabooka, was established in 1858 and has been held by the Falkenhagen family since 1929.
About 60 kilometres southwest of Bourke or 40km northeast of Louth, the 16,371 hectare (40,442 acre) property has pioneering history.
Advertisement
The termination point of Sturt's 1829 expedition is on Gundabooka and Major Thomas Mitchell explored the area in June 1835.
Nutrien Harcourts Bourke agent Greg Seiler described it as a once in a lifetime opportunity to secure a grazing property on the Darling River.
"Gundabooka is in a great location with productive capacity and carbon potential, and everyone loves the fishing," he said.
Although remote, Gundabooka has rural power, standard phone, mobile phone coverage, and the mail comes twice a week.
Only 8.4ha is freehold, with the remaining 16,363ha holding a Western Lands Lease, and the property has a Local Lands Service Rating of 4040 dry sheep equivalents.
The western boundary has 21km of Darling River frontage running onto heavy black country that Mr Seiler said floods at times.
"This country grows a good body of grasses and herbages in season," he said.
The red country, he said, was open to semi-open with areas of woody shrubs and the timber included Coolibah and River Box.
The river country ran into Mulga, Gidgee, Whitewood, Rosewood, Leopard Wood, Box, Belah and Wild Orange in the red country, interspersed with flats and swamps and the Stuart Creek.
The sixties-era, four-bedroom homestead is in original well-maintained condition and the exterior has been freshly painted.
"Downstream from the house there is a very well-maintained fishing camp on a great stretch of the Darling River," Mr Seiler said.
The homestead's many outbuildings include two meat houses, two garages, workshop, storage sheds and an aeroplane hanger.
The steel woolshed has a large undercover area for penning sheep and is equipped with new Evo electric shearing stands, serviced by good steel sheep yards.
Adjacent are well maintained and fully equipped eight-room shearer's quarters, Mr Seiler said.
Most of the paddocks are watered by the river or dams and the majority of the boundary fence is hinge joint, as is an internal 220ha goat paddock.
Gundabooka will be auctioned on May 27.
"I think bids will start in the early three millions, how far it moves towards $4 million, the market will decide, but the property will definitely sell," Mr Seiler said.
Advertisement
Contact Nutrien Harcourts Bourke agent Greg Seiler on 0429 701 136.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.