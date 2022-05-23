Following the trend seen in many mainstream beef breeds, a new record high price for a Miniature Galloway bull has been set.
Shane Smeathers and William Brigham of Romani Galloway stud at Millfield near Cessnock sold Romani Roger for $15,000, etching their names in the breed's top ranks. He was purchased privately by return client Lallybroch Galloways, Singleton, who are ecstatic to welcome the two-year-old as its new walking stud sire.
The bull, sired by Romani Norman and out of Romani Newcastle a daughter of Gunadoo Robbie of Glenfillan, was the recent senior and grand champion Miniature Galloway bull of the 2022 Royal Canberra Show as well as grand champion Galloway bull at Maitland Show.
Mr Smeathers said they were extremely excited and humbled to have the support after consistently performing well in the show ring.
"He is a lovely well put together bull that has a good temperament and structural correctness. He will go on and put something great into the Lallybroch herd," he said.
While the Australian Galloway Association is unable to provide an exact previous record, the $15,000 price tag is believed to be well above the normal price of a Galloway bull.
"It [the record] is definitely well bellow that," Mr Smeathers said.
"We have sold bulls before at $10,000, and you just have to look at the value of cattle at the moment. What we get for a Galloway steer at eight months old is effectively $2500, so it is only six calves on the ground to pay off the bull."
Romani will retain 50 straws of semen for within herd use, and 50 straws will go to the new owner.
