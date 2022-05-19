Time to take goat meat seriously

Both the domestic and export goat meat production industries in Australia have already come a long way in the past 20 years.
That growth is set to continue with Meat and Livestock Australia throwing their support behind expanding the industry.
MLA co-sponsored the Goat Meat Production Field Day hosted by Craig and Jo Stewart on their Buena Vista property near Collie, with project manager - sheep and goat productivity, Dr Melanie Smith, presenting the hundred-strong crowd with information on how the industry is going as well as some new initiatives.
"MLA works closely with the Goat Industry Council of Australia (GICA) on research, development and adoption projects to increase on farm goat productivity," she said.
"One of those projects is the Kidplan survey.
"Kidplan provides simple, practical information on the value of an animal's genes for production in the form of estimated breeding values (EBVs) and specialised indexes.
"The project aims to evaluate the understanding of, and impediments to the use of Kidplan amongst breeders and producers of goats in Australia.
"The findings from this project will allow MLA to revisit and refine its strategy around the implementation of Kidplan."
As a way of getting information out to producers, Dr Smith said MLA were happy to support and be a part of the field day.
"It is a great opportunity for participants and producers all across the goat meat supply chain to find out all the interesting research being conducted in the industry," she said.
"Turnout for the field day was greater than expected.
"This is only the second year it has run here at Collie and to get producers to travel here from all the different districts is great.
"It's a wonderful opportunity for people to gain an insight into market changes in the goat industry.
"The goat industry is definitely rebuilding and the industry looks very promising going forward.
"The latest market insights shows a strong increase in the numbers in carcasses being processed and really strong market trends which are forecast to continue in 2022 and beyond."
Dr Smith is excited by the projects MLA and the goat industry has in the works.
"There are some really great research, development and adoption projects in the pipeline," she said.
"There is some very promising research into production and reproduction rates being completed.
"This research is looking at issues which really impact producers.
"Hopefully this will provide more insight which will help improve productivity in the goat industry."
