Grand, grand Guntawang and its perfectly preserved rich history

Henry Lawson's mother, Louisa Albury, was born at Guntawang in 1848 but not in the majestic colonial seven-bedroom homestead.
Instead, the second of 12 children in a struggling family, it was likely Louisa arrived in what's now the foundations of a three-bedroom cottage in the grounds.
If the great poet visited his mother's birthplace, he would no doubt have been inspired by the grandeur of the buildings and their setting on the banks of the Cudgegong River near Mudgee, NSW.
Guntawang's homestead, with its lavish Italianate features, sits on a hill overlooking its 451 hectare holding.
The U-shaped 1860s-era residence been rejuvenated in keeping with its 15-foot ceilings, hand-carved marble fireplaces and floor-to-ceiling sash windows. Outside, there's an in-ground pool, tennis court and pavilion.
The setting is every bit as impressive as the house itself. Once a self-contained community, Guntawang had its own school, post office, church and inn.
Many original buildings remain today, including the red brick stable and coach house complex set around a courtyard, which date from 1874.
Cullen & Royle agent Richard Royle said the buildings could be used to create a tourism or wedding venue.
There's plenty of accommodation for guests, too, with a four-bedroom manager's residence, three-bedroom staff cottage, and the three-bedroom former bakery.
Already set up for elite thoroughbreds, Guntawang has a 2000 metre grass and sand racetrack, horse walker and training facilities, a vet complex and covered round yards.
Mr Royle said the soils were a mix of alluvial flats, rich basalt and limestone hills, with about 145ha of the river flat paddocks set up and suitable for irrigation.
There's kilometres of Cudgegong River frontage, a 221-megalitre irrigation licence, irrigation bores, dams and creeks to supplement the average 670-millimetre rainfall.
Expressions of interest close on June 9 and Mr Royle offered price guidance of $15 million. Contact Mr Royle on 0418 961 575.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
