Erin is a professional dog trainer, specialising in Livestock Guardian Dogs (LGDs), and is passionate about educating and developing support systems for livestock producers to address livestock predation more effectively. The aim of Livestock Guardian Dogs Australia is to make a difference and fill a much-needed gap in Australia's agricultural industry, by providing a science-based approach to implementing successful and highly effective LGDs. The use of LGDs to prevent predation is considered the primary strategy in many overseas countries because it is so successful. With an absence of leadership in, advocacy for, and education about this strategy in Australia, Erin is focused on using her expertise to bring that knowledge and understanding to Australian producers.