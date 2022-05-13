Giving a voice to those with a disability in agriculture has earned Josie Clarke the 2022 AgriFutures NSW ACT Rural Women's Award.
Ms Clarke from Bellimbopinni near Kempsey developed Ability Agriculture after her father became a paraplegic and enterprise changes were made to help him retrain.
Ability Agriculture raises awareness and provides opportunities for those with disabilities through the provision of an online platform and community on Facebook and Instagram that shares the stories of those with a disability in Agriculture.
These platforms are a place where individuals can share their experiences, adaptations or supports they have working in the industry, voice what they would like to see change in the industry and provide words of advice to others.
"My goal for Ability Agriculture is to make a difference for individuals and families affected by disability across Australian agriculture, and to see disability included positively as part of our industry and enterprise workforce planning," Ms Clarke said.
"I'm excited to showcase the opportunities that are available to people with disability on farms across NSW and amplifying the voices of those who have been underrepresented in the industry."
Ms Clarke will use her grant to register her not-for-profit organisation, develop support resources, including a podcast series, and scope the development of a leadership program for those living with disability.
Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said women like Ms Clarke were playing a critical role in the growth and prosperity of regional communities after a challenging few years.
"I have no doubt Josie and the other fabulous finalists will continue to grow their projects and make a significant contribution in the regions for years to come," Mrs Taylor said.
"The NSW government fully supports these talented women as they continue to develop their projects and focus on the ongoing positive work within the important industries that are at the heart of our regional communities."
Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders: "This is an outstanding achievement and provides Josie with well-deserved recognition for giving a voice to those with disability working, or wanting to gain employment, in the agriculture industry."
Miss Clarke will now go on to compete for the National AgriFutures Rural Women's Award later this year at Parliament House, Canberra.
Anna Barwick, Walcha
Anna is a Pharmacy Practice Lecturer in the School of Rural Medicine at the University of New England and is passionate about improving the health of all Australians through education, advice and advocacy in her role as a medication expert. Anna founded PharmOnline to connect people with experienced pharmacists to discuss their medication.
PharmOnline is the first pharmacist-led telehealth service in Australia that aims to provide 24/7 remote access to experienced health professionals. The team includes qualified pharmacists located across Australia with a range of specialties.
Erin Williams, Aberdeen
Erin is a professional dog trainer, specialising in Livestock Guardian Dogs (LGDs), and is passionate about educating and developing support systems for livestock producers to address livestock predation more effectively. The aim of Livestock Guardian Dogs Australia is to make a difference and fill a much-needed gap in Australia's agricultural industry, by providing a science-based approach to implementing successful and highly effective LGDs. The use of LGDs to prevent predation is considered the primary strategy in many overseas countries because it is so successful. With an absence of leadership in, advocacy for, and education about this strategy in Australia, Erin is focused on using her expertise to bring that knowledge and understanding to Australian producers.
Mea Campbell, Dubbo
Mea is a lawyer, writer and founder of Connected AU, a purpose led business that delivers programs to reduce isolation and loneliness across Australia. Having lived through some of the best and worst times of her life in remote rural areas throughout NSW, Mea has developed a passion for helping to fight the loneliness associated with living in some of these isolated communities. Connected AU was established in March 2020 and is delivering programs that create real connections, positively affecting the lives of people across regional/rural Australia by ensuring that they feel visible, valued and connected.
Journalist based on the Mid North Coast for The Land.
