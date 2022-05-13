The Land
Home/News

Rain stops Norco Primex field day event planned for Casino

Updated May 13 2022 - 4:08am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
POSTPONED: Farmers planning on attending the Norco Primex Field Day will now have to wait. Photo: Supplied

Primex Field Days has announced the event planned for May 19-21 will be postponed due to the ongoing impacts of recent floods, combined with continued adverse weather conditions.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.