The Land
Home/News

Bob Freebairn pinpoints how to stop the march of stripe rust

By Bob Freebairn
May 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stripe rust can devastate wheat crops if varieties with good resistance are not chosen or appropriate fungicide programs instigated. Photo by Steve Simpfendorfer.

Two new pathotypes of wheat stripe rust were detected by staff at the University of Sydney in 2021, but fortunately neither is expected to pose any threat beyond that posed by existing pathotypes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.