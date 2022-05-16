The Land
Black Diamond Speckle Park stud bulls head north in total clearance sale

Jess Parker
May 16 2022 - 2:00am
*Total clearance of 18 bulls to $27,000, av $10,280

*Total clearance of 19 females to $30,000, av $14,895

*Total clearance of six embryo packages to $2,700

Black Diamond Speckle Parks welcomed back new and return clients to its second annual sale on Saturday in what was the stud's first on-property auction.

