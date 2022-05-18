When you decide you want to seriously do something, it is in most people's nature to do it at the best level they can.
That was the case for Marlene Andrew and Lynn Wickenden when in 2008 they decided to take their stud Carrington View Boer Goats seriously.
Since then, the duo has claimed a number of awards. This years Sydney Royal saw them awarded with no less than nine broad ribbons including Supreme Champion Solid Colour Boer Goat with their doe BBNRQ 19009.
Carrington View Boer Goats and Carrington View Reds has under 100 goats on 10 hectares at Tallong, NSW.
They only began Carrington View Reds last year, but their Boer goat journey started well before then.
"In 2003, we wanted an animal to clear and improve the land. We decided on the Boer goat, concentrating on breeding a high quality animal which would be competitive in the show ring while retaining its commercial viability," Marlene said.
"We got hooked on Boer goats due to their beautiful natures and temperament.
"They are very addictive and really get into your heart.
"In 2008 when we really decided to take the stud seriously, we wanted to learn from the best.
"We were invited to be stewards in South Africa and were the first female stewards there which was a great achievement.
"Over a six year period we travelled there to learn from breeders who's families were some of the first to develop Boer goats in the country.
"They told us we need to see large numbers of goats to identify the different traits.
"So they would take us on week-long trips to class thousands of goats.
"It doesn't matter what your goats are for, they need to have sound conformation.
"That hard work saw us invited to judge the Eastern Cape Championships."
Marlene was invited to sit the South African Judges Exam and gained this qualification in 2018.
The Carrington View ladies continue to travel to South Africa to keep learning from the masters.
"Now we go every two years to keep up to date and apply what we learn to our breeding program in Australia," Lynn said.
"We know there is always lots to learn, and the South Africans are the benchmark for Boer goat breeders around the world."
