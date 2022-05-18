The Land
Walgett's late Autumn rains keep tractors out of the paddocks

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
May 18 2022 - 8:30pm
Scott Doyle, Olinga, Somerton, greases his air seeder in anticipation of his paddocks drying up to permit the planting of more than 280 hectares of bread and durum wheat.

Widespread rainfall ranging from 50 to 100 millimetres across the North West Slopes and Plains and the Central West will jangle the nerves of some farmers with the challenge of getting the remainder of their winter crops in the ground before the mid-June window of opportunity closes.

