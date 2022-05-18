The Land
Home/Recommended/Smart Farmer

Honey bee industry award finalists to lead the way

May 18 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VISION: Chair of the Australian Honey Bee Industry Council, Trevor Weatherhead, said each of the Beekeeper Award finalists has their own distinct perspective and thoughts on the long-term sustainability of the industry.

The state finalists in the inaugural Australian Honey Bee Industry Council Australian Beekeeper Award have been announced with NSW represented by Central West Apiaries' Zac Alcock.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.