The Land
Home/Studstock

Galloway colour riggit to grow in Australia

HP
By Hannah Powe
May 25 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Zealand donor female Cherrybank Prada. Photo: Supplied

A joint partnership with Beth and Paul McVerry of Cherrybank Galloway stud in New Zealand will allow Romani Galloway stud to breed the whole Galloway family by introducing 'riggit' coloured animals to its operation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HP

Hannah Powe

Livestock writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.