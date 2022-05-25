A joint partnership with Beth and Paul McVerry of Cherrybank Galloway stud in New Zealand will allow Romani Galloway stud to breed the whole Galloway family by introducing 'riggit' coloured animals to its operation.
The black or red coated animals that have a stripe down their spine and tear drops around their eyes is rare, as it previously not been selected for.
Romani stud principal Shane Smeathers, Millfield, said there is only one registered riggit Galloway currently in the Australia herd book in Victoria.
"Riggit is the colour and they look like Pinzgauer cattle... it has always been a colour in the Galloway breed, but like a lot of colour, generation has bred it out," he said.
"It has always been an interest. I've been doing this for 26 years now, and the conversation started with Beth (McVerry) 12 years ago.
"We were thinking we could bring semen into Australia, as they are recognised as part of the Galloway family and when they hit the ground they can be shown with the solid coloured Galloways at Royal shows.
"For us it is the final step in breeding the whole Galloway family."
Romani stud began with semen, but then the Cherrybank stud was in the position to flush three females three times with three riggit bulls use. The program is currently underway and they are working with Holbrook Breeders.
"They are IVF embryos, and a total of 24 embryos came into the country," Mr Smeathers said.
They will expect the first calves in early 2023.
