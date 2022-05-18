The Land

Researchers plan to treat sick outback kids near where they live

May 18 2022 - 7:00pm
Medical researchers have started a project designed to treat sick outback kids near where they live - keeping them close to home and family, and saving millions of dollars in aeromedical transport costs.

