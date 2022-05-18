Around the saleyards

Braidwood yarded 2209 head on a wet Thursday with weaner steers comprising 1450 and the balance weaner heifers all very good quality. Light steers under 200kg brought bids of 800 cents a kilogram to 900c/kg. The heavier end 250c/kg to 300c/kg brought 700c/kg to 800c/kg. Heavier heifers brought 550c/kg to 600c/kg or $1800 to $2100. A run of 80 Angus steers with Cascade blood, 212kg, made $1730 for the Cleary brothers, Berri. Their heifers 200kg made $1270. Graham Lester, Braidwood, sold Hereford steers 251kg for $1870. The Lavis family at Braidwood sold 95 steers to average $2294 for 351.7kg with the top Angus steers at 400kg making $2350. The sale was conducted by Schute Bell, Jim Hindmarsh, WJ Gibb and Co and Elders Cleary McDowell.