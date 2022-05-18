Around the saleyards

The Land published a number of store sales this week that didn't have a photo on their own so we have mustered some of them together as a service to our readers.
Dorrigo mustered 1140 head of weaner cattle on a sodden Friday after pre-preparing the sale yards with fresh sawdust as a buffer to extremely wet conditions.
A third of the expected yarding remained bogged on-farm but those that made it were of outstanding condition, reported Ray White agent Tim Bayliss.
There was a lack of local buyers, given the season but outside buyers - in the flesh and online - helped to lift the bids.
A draft of 171 heavy Angus weaners, weighing from 280 kilograms to 340kg per head, were bought through Elders Cleary McDowell at Mossvale with the bill going to a backgrounder.
Wright Pastoral at Ebor sold 100 Angus steers with Speriby North and Glen Morgan blood for $2301 while their 21 sisters made $1748 and went to Australian Tablelands at Guyra.
Brian and Christine Hillier, The Laurels at Ebor, sold 33 Angus weaner steers with Bald Blair blood, just off their mothers at 360kg for $2344.
Angus steers by Promised Land bulls from Merv and Sandra McGuire, Dorrigo, brought $2376 for 371.5kg. Their sisters 342kg brought $2103 or 615 cents a kilogram, also going to Guyra.
Parraweena Highlands Cattle Co sold 21 Angus steers with Eaglehawk blood, 323kg for $2147.
Shamil Livestock, Deervale, sold 24 Angus steers, 301kg, to average $2135.
Neville and Carol Beaumont, Dorrigo, sold Euro cross steers, Charolais over Speckle Park/Charolais with Shandon blood, 331kg for 630c/kg or $2084, going to Alexander Downs feedlot, with Robert Gill waving them down.
Numbers yarded at Friday's Binnaway sale were down on the expected 350 head due to wet paddocks and truck access, however, agent Larry Tolmie said 280 head were still offered, thanks to cattle being sent in a day or two earlier.
He said the top-priced line were sound-mouthed Brangus cows with Angus-sired calves, 6-8 weeks, that made $3500 a head.
The best of the heifers were a line of PTIC Charolais in calf to Angus bulls and due to calve early August, which made $2940.
A pen of Angus heifers, PTIC to Angus bulls, to calve in August, made $2600.
Charolais heifers, 10-11 months, made $1920/hd, and a line of Angus weaner heifers, 7-8 months, made $1560.
The steers were topped by a line of Devons, 12-13 months, 380kg, selling to $1990/head, while a pen of Angus steer weaners, 8-10 months, made $1950, and pen of Angus/Hereford steers, 6-7 months, made $1500.
Mr Tolmie, who's agancy Larry Tolmie Agency, Binnaway, conducted the sale with David Grant Agency, Coonabarabran, said the quality was at either end of the scale, being either very good or plain, with no middle ground.
This plainer end was due to wet paddocks. He said the tropical pasture paddocks were finished for the season, having also had their first frost. Stock would usually be turned onto oats about now, but due to the wet, some farmers were opting to offload to avoid damaging those paddocks.
Buyers were from as far as Casino, Tamworth, Dunnedoo, Coolah and local areas.
Despite the wet weather, a record yarding of 2600 calves were yarded for Kempsey Stock and Lands feature Weaner Sale - the largest yarding in 20 years.
Gordan Mason of Hickeys Creek topped the sale with his Angus steer, which went under the hammer for $2512.51 to Bottle-Jac Trading.
Two Angus heifers by WS Rural Partnership sold for 920.2 cents per kilogram to Robinson Livestock.
Ian Argue from Kempsey Stock and Land said the quality of the yarding attracted strong bidding and dearer price trends, with some categories up to 50c dearer than other recent sales.
In the breakdown, the handful of heavy calves over 400kg sold to 552.2c/kg to return, $2512.51, while heavy weaners from 330-400kg topped at 680.2c/kg for Owen Fritzgerald's 340kg Angus steers.
The best of the weaner steers, 200 to 280kg, came off Mount Seaview with Angus making 825.2c/kg.
The champion pen of steers was a beautiful line of Charolais from Aslay and the champion pen of Bos Indicus steers were produced by Jay and Sue Lowe.
Gloucester combined agents yarded 350 head on Thursday with good quality weaners selling to a firm market, with prices slightly stronger for Angus heifers. Weaner steers four to 12 months almost half the yarding, averaged $1900 to top at $2200 reported agent Michael Easey, Bowe and Lidbury. Yearling steers averaged $1920 to reach $2300. The 100 weaner heifers averaged $1750 to top at $1975 while cows with calves averaged $3000 running to a top of $3200 Joined heifers averaged $1900 selling to $2500.
Singleton yarded 450 head of store cattle on Saturday with numbers affected by wet conditions.
Bids were good for quality cattle, which sold well, while those with a dusty coat sold to a softer trend.
Bailey Livestock agent Zac Ede reported vendor bred Angus from Mooney Pastoral at Bundella made $2100 for 300kg, going to a local bullock fattener.
The annual sale of mature females from Brian and Helen Stacey, Middle Creek Cattle Co, Singleton, pushed cow prices to $3550 for 16 genuine seven year old Angus sporting full Temania blood and pregnancy tested in calf to a Temania bull. They are due to calve in July and August. These were the mums of steers that sold at Singleton a fortnight ago for $2450.
Agent Roger Fuller said a pen of PTIC Angus and Angus cross cows made $2940 for Chris Clode, Stanhope, with the buyer being local.
Grant Watham, Thomas Livestock, said quality was a factor in the softer selling with the majority a plainer type however restockers continued to bid well for the better females.
Angus cows with calves from the Turchinni family at Wollombi made $3550. Scott Simpson from Glendon Brook sold Angus steers for $2060.
Generally speaking cows with calves sold from $2800 to $3400. Steers sold on par with the recent liveweight sale at Hunter Regional Livestock Exchange but brought bids that were behind those made at the weaner sale a fortnight ago.
Braidwood yarded 2209 head on a wet Thursday with weaner steers comprising 1450 and the balance weaner heifers all very good quality. Light steers under 200kg brought bids of 800 cents a kilogram to 900c/kg. The heavier end 250c/kg to 300c/kg brought 700c/kg to 800c/kg. Heavier heifers brought 550c/kg to 600c/kg or $1800 to $2100. A run of 80 Angus steers with Cascade blood, 212kg, made $1730 for the Cleary brothers, Berri. Their heifers 200kg made $1270. Graham Lester, Braidwood, sold Hereford steers 251kg for $1870. The Lavis family at Braidwood sold 95 steers to average $2294 for 351.7kg with the top Angus steers at 400kg making $2350. The sale was conducted by Schute Bell, Jim Hindmarsh, WJ Gibb and Co and Elders Cleary McDowell.
Demand for quality restocker females remains strong, as demonstrated at Friday's Reiland Genetics Feature Female Premier Angus Breeder Sale, held online.
Bidding for the 700-head offering reached a top of $4500 for a line of first-calf cows with calves, with a strong buyers gallery demonstrating a willingness to pay a premium for quality females of recognised bloodlines.
Elders agent, Nick Gilvarry, said a highlight was a line of 17 head of cows, 8 1/2 years and pregnancy tested in calf, offered by the Lucas family, Reiland Angus, Killimicat, which sold to an undisclosed buyer from Dubbo for $4275.
Another line of cows, 6 1/2 years old and otherwise of the same description, offered by Taranee Pastoral Company, Tarcutta, made the same price.
The sale-topping draft, however, was for a pen of eight head of first-calf cows with calves offered by Paragon Pastoral Company, Tumut, sold to an Adelong buyer for $4500.
Mr Gilvarry said buyers were definitely paying a premium on these Reiland cattle compared to the general market, indicated by the high level of demand leading into the sale from restockers, as well as the strong prices paid.
Overall, females with calves averaged $4335 and topped at $4500, PTIC cows averaged $3670 and topped at $4275, PTIC heifers averaged $3324 and topped at $3725 for 38 heifers, on account Wokolena Pastoral Company, Wagga Wagga, and weaner heifers averaged $2100 and topped at $2560 for 10 autumn-drop heifers on account of Reiland Angus.
Buyers were from as far as Dubbo and Willow Tree to the north, across the South West Slopes, Riverina and into Victoria.
The sale was conducted by Elders Tumut and Nutrien Livestock Wagga.
