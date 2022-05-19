The Land
Tamworth Invitational 2022 Red Angus Bull Sale reaches $28,000

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
Updated May 20 2022 - 4:54am, first published May 19 2022 - 7:00am
David Hobbs, Round Em Up Red Angus, Molong, Isobel Robertson, her daughter Jo , and partner Tom Morgan, Fishington, Wongwibinda, David Croker, manager Yallambee Red Angus, Belanglo, auctioneer Paul Dooley and Elders stud stock, Brian Kennedy.

Prices reached $28,000 at Thursday's Invitational 2022 Red Angus Bull Sale at the Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange, where 39 bulls sold at auction from 43 offered for an average of $10,640.

