An Australian regional manufacturing success story

Murray manufacturing facility in Albury. Photo: Supplied.

This is branded content for Whites Group.

The successful combination of experience and technology is the foundation for any good manufacturing operation.

"It's arguably more significant when you're manufacturing rural fencing which is a critical input for Australia's farming industry," said Mathew Stinson, National Sales Manager, Whites Group.

Situated in Albury since 1948, Whites' manufacturing facility has almost 75 years of history and Australian rural fencing experience to draw from.

Always locally owned and operated, the facility started by producing high-quality farm gates. Soon after, they realised an opportunity to move into wire fencing products servicing the local market, before going national with Whites' strong sales and distribution network.

"Over the last 5 years, we've invested heavily in Albury as the basis of our Australian rural manufacturing future, supplying Australian-made fencing through our branch and Territory Sales team, nationally".

Currently adding a new shed to the 6,000 square metre site to assist expansion, Whites' are supporting the Albury community, purchasing locally and creating jobs.

"Technology and experienced operators are key to producing quality fencing", said Matthew Boniface, Manufacturing Manager, Whites Group

"We've recently added another Stiff Stay machine, upgraded our gate manufacturing processes to produce even better gates, and also improved our barbed wire machines to increase output and keep up with demand."

The improvements in technology bring about the requirement for skilled operators and Matthew is keen to train and grow local talent to produce the very best they can.

Stiff Stay fencing machine in action. Photo: Supplied.

A $100 CASHBACK ON AUSSIE-MADE FENCING

The end of financial year (EOFY) is a great time to get extra savings on farm equipment. Even better when you're purchasing Australian-Made product!

Murray fencing is the new name in Australian fencing, available nationally and made in Albury, NSW.

Backed by Whites Rural, an Australian-owned and operated business for over 50 years, the range features Stiff Stay prefabricated fencing as well as hinged joint, barbed wire, fence wire and gates.

"We're proud to be an Australian family-owned business with our roots firmly in steel fencing products", said Matthew Stinson, national sales manager at Whites Rural.

"There's strong sentiment at present around locally manufactured goods, and our Albury manufacturing plant provides us the opportunity to produce locally, keeping jobs and future investment securely in Australia".

The Murray Aussie-made Cashback is an EOFY offer of a $100 Cashback Visa card for every $2500 of fencing product purchased from the Murray range.

To further celebrate the introduction of the new Murray brand, every Murray Cashback claim that includes a Murray purchase, will automatically be entered into the draw to win an Australian-made four-stack wire spinner designed to make fencing easier and smarter!

The promotion starts May 16th 2022 and includes invoiced purchases up to July 10th 2022.

To claim simply purchase $2500 worth of eligible Murray and/or Stockpost product and fill in your details on the claim form. The claim form and more details on the Cashback can be found here https://whitesrural.com.au/cashback2022.

Murray Cashback purchases can be combined with Stockpost Cashback purchases to achieve the $2,500 purchase threshold.

STOCKPOST PEACE-OF-MIND NOW COMES WITH A $100 CASHBACK!

Stockpost fence posts from Whites Rural are backed by a unique Lifetime Guarantee to give you peace of mind so you can buy Stockpost with confidence.

Re-designed from the ground up, Stockpost fence posts feature:

Improved ductility that rivals the best in the industry with consistent strength and flexibility that doesn't compromise in-field performance

Coatings that last; choose from the oven-baked bituminous barrier or the hot-dipped galvanised to Australian Standards

The right weight - a true heavyweight post made from high-grade steel for strength and longevity

Between May 16th and July 10th 2022, Whites Rural is offering a $100 Cashback with every $2500 purchase of Stockpost Lifetime Guarantee fence posts.

Stockpost Cashback purchases can be combined with Murray Cashback purchases to achieve the $2,500 purchase threshold.

