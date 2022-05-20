The Land
Restockers push Grafton weaner steers to new autumn highs as restockers demand more mouths to deal with late season grass

By Jamie Brown
May 20 2022 - 5:00am
Charolais cross heifers from Micah and Tanya Middelbosch, Nymboida, made 750c/kg for 177kg or $131 at Grafton on Thursday, pictured with auctioneer and agent Jonny Cowan, from Donovan Livestock and Property.

Grafton yarded 1501 head of store cattle on Thursday with prices for the better pens of British-bred up nearly 50 cents a head for steers, while slightly easier for heifers as buyers from the Northern Tablelands restocked paddocks yet to receive their first real frost.

