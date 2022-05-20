The Land

Australian dairy sector experiencing a chronic shortage of labour

May 20 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ADF president Rick Gladigau has described dairy's labour shortage situation as "desperate".

Politicians are again being reminded that labour shortages must stay high on the agenda post this weekend's federal election.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.