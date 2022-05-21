The trip north to Cunnamulla paid off for a NSW-based stud who nabbed the coveted supreme exhibit of the Queensland State Sheep Show on Friday.
While Peak Hill's Garry Kopp is no stranger to the event, he made a significant impact in what was his first time showing under the Towonga prefix.
His medium-wool, four-tooth ram was given the supreme exhibit sash by judges Daryl Smith from South Australia and Rod Miller from Victoria.
After reaching the top of a showing of more than 80 sheep, the final hurdle was overcoming the competition of the Mitchell-based Jolly Jumbuck ewe that was named supreme poll Merino exhibit.
Supreme exhibit of show: Towonga, Peak Hill, NSW (ram).
Supreme Merino exhibit: Towonga, Peak Hill, NSW (ram)
Supreme Poll Merino exhibit: Jolly Jumbuck, Mitchell (ewe).
Grand champion Poll ewe: Jolly Jumbuck, Mitchell.
Grand champion Merino ewe: Mt Ascot, Mitchell.
Grand champion poll ram: Tamaleuca Merino and Poll Merino stud, Oyen, Victoria.
Grand champion Merino ram- Towonga, Peak Hill, NSW.
Queensland Ewe of the Year: Mt Ascot, Mitchell.
Queensland Ram of the Year: Mt Ascot, Mitchell.
Junior champion Merino ram: Towonga, Peak Hill, NSW (medium).
Junior champion Merino ewe: Mt Ascot, Mitchell (fine).
Junior champion Poll Merino ram: Wilgunya, Dirranbandi (strong).
Junior champion Poll Merino ewe: Jolly Jumbuck, Mitchell (medium).
Queensland junior champion ram: Mt Ascot, Mitchell.
Queensland junior champion ewe: Mt Ascot, Mitchell.
Group of three rams: North Ashrose, Gulnare, South Australia.
Group of three ewes: Wilgunya, Dirranbandi.
Poll Merino breeders group: Tamaleuca Merino and Poll Merino stud, Oyen, Victoria.
Merino breeders group: Mt Ascot, Mitchell.
Queensland pairs competition: Mt Ascot, Mitchell.
Judge: Rod Miller, Glenpaen, Brimpaen, Victoria.
Grand champion fine Merino ram: Towonga, Peak Hill, NSW.
Reserve grand champion fine Merino ram: Wilgunya, Dirranbandi.
Junior fine Merino champion: Wilgunya, Dirranbandi.
Grand champion fine Merino ewe: Mt Ascot, Mitchell.
Reserve grand champion fine Merino ewe: Wilgunya, Dirranbandi.
Judge: Daryl Smith, Glenville Merino stud, Cowell, South Australia.
Grand champion fine Poll Merino ram: Tamaleuca Merino and Poll Merino stud, Oyen, Victoria.
Reserve grand champion fine Poll Merino ram: Jolly Jumbuck, Mitchell.
Grand champion fine Poll Merino ewe: Tamaleuca Merino and Poll Merino stud, Oyen, Victoria.
Reserve grand champion fine Poll Merino ewe: Jolly Jumbuck, Mitchell.
Judge: Rod Miller, Glenpaen, Brimpaen, Victoria.
Grand champion medium Merino ram: Towonga, Peak Hill, NSW.
Reserve grand champion medium Merino ram: Towonga, Peak Hill, NSW.
Grand champion medium Merino ewe: Wilgunya, Dirranbandi.
Reserve grand champion medium Merino ewe: Wilgunya, Dirranbandi.
Judge: Daryl Smith, Glenville Merino stud, Cowell, South Australia.
Grand champion medium Poll Merino ram: Tamaleuca Merino and Poll Merino stud, Oyen, Victoria.
Reserve grand champion medium Poll Merino ram: Tamaleuca Merino and Poll Merino stud, Oyen, Victoria.
Junior champion medium Poll Merino ram: Jolly Jumbuck, Mitchell.
Grand champion medium Poll Merino ewe: Jolly Jumbuck, Mitchell.
Reserve grand champion medium Poll Merino ewe: Tamaleuca Merino and Poll Merino stud, Oyen, Victoria.
Judge: Rod Miller, Glenpaen, Brimpaen, Victoria.
Grand champion strong Merino ram: Mount Ascot, Mitchell.
Reserve grand champion strong Merino ram: Roselea, Muckadilla.
Grand champion strong Merino ewe: Wilgunya, Dirranbandi.
Reserve grand champion fine Merino ewe: Wilgunya, Dirranbandi.
Judge: Daryl Smith, Glenville Merino stud, Cowell, South Australia.
Grand champion strong Poll Merino ram: Wilgunya, Dirranbandi.
Reserve grand champion strong Poll Merino ram: Jolly Jumbuck, Mitchell.
Grand champion strong Poll Merino ewe: Wilgunya, Dirranbandi.
Reserve grand champion strong Poll Merino ewe: Wilgunya, Dirranbandi.
Junior strong Poll Merino ewe: Wilgunya, Dirranbandi.
