A curve-bending bull with carcase traits and moderate birthweight topped the Reiland Autumn Helmsman sale on $26,000 on Tuesday last week at Killimicat Station, Tumut.
In all, the Lucas family sold a total of 31 bulls sold for a 100 per cent clearance, gross of $402,000 and average of $12,968 - 11 lots were sold via AuctionsPlus.
Advertisement
Reiland Richmond R539, a 19-month-old bull sired by Reiland Nimbo N1176 and out of Reiland Iris M1496, sold for the top price of $26,000 to repeat buyers Houston Pastoral, Burrowye, Vic.
Weighing 704kg, Richmond R539 had figures in the top 10pc for carcase weight and scrotal size, and top 15pc for 400- and 600-day weights and the Angus Breeding Index and Angus Breeding Low Feed Cost Index.
He a moderate birthweight of +4.1, 600-day weight of +133, +21 for milk, carcase weight of +81, eye muscle area of +7.6 and +2.8 for intramuscular fat.
ALSO IN NEWS:
Houston Pastoral also outlaid $21,000 for Reiland Rhino R933, a son of Stoney Point Reality M911, and Reiland Richard R852, a son of Ayrvale Montana M13.
Frank Lopresti, Bringelly, bid through AuctionsPlus to secure Reiland Rankmore R470 for $18,500 while repeat clients Dick and Jenny Turnbull, Holbrook, paid $16,500 for Reiland Regent R506 and $14,500 for Reiland Ripper R535.
Long-time client David Newby, Oldbury Farm, Sutton Forest, paid $17,500 for Reiland Reputation R985 and $15,000 for Reiland Retainer R1027.
Matt Pearce, Adelong, paid $15,000 for Reiland Remington R366, Gavin Peaty, Peaty Pastoral, Breadalbane, bought Reiland Reformation R515 for $13,000, and David and Tara Brewer, Brewer Ag, Tallangatta Valley, Vic, outlaid $15,000 for Reiland Ryder R1032.
Among the volume buyers was Lachlan Harris, Wokolena Pastoral, Wagga Wagga, with four bulls to a top of $13,000, Michael Campbell, Adelong, with two bulls to a top of $15,000, Jeff Kirk, Condobolin, three bulls to $9500 and Will Reynolds, Adelong, two bulls to $12,000.
Reiland co-principal Mark Lucas said solid and repeat commercial support seeking a combination of carcase traits, calving ease and high growth had underpinned the sale.
The sale was conducted by Ray White GTSM.
Reiland also held a feature genetics female sale on AuctionsPlus on May 13 featuring 700 cows and calves, cows and heifers joined for a spring calving, and unjoined heifer weaners from 18 vendors.
Paragon Pastoral, Tumut, topped the unjoined heifers and calves at $4500 a head with heifers aged 24-26 months and weighing 516kg. Non-station-mated cows and calves sold to a top of $4360 for Bannister Station, Goulburn, with cows aged 3.5 years and averaging 616kg and calves, one to three months.
Reiland blood cows joined to Reiland bulls for a winter/spring calving made $2800-$4275.
Reiland Angus and Taranee Pastoral, Tarcutta, both topped the cows joined for a spring calving on $4275 with eight and six-year-old cows respectively.
Heifers joined for a spring calving sold for $2800-$3725 with Wokolena Pastoral Company, Tarcutta, selling the top pen of heifers aged 21-22 months and weighing 494kg.
Advertisement
In the heifer weaners, Yabtree Pastoral Company, Mundarlo, topped at $2150 or 743c/kg for heifers, 10-11 months and 289kg while the unjoined yearling heifers sold to $2560 for an autumn drop pen aged 12-14 months and 403kg from Reiland Angus.
Ken Miall, Nutrien Ag Solutions, described the sale as a great success with cows and calves averaging $4335.
Mr Miall said the PTIC cows averaged $3670 and PTIC heifers average $3324 while 100 weaner heifers averaged $2100.
"Buyer support from was around NSW and into Victoria with cattle going to Glen Innes, Willow Tree, Goulburn, Cooma, Tumut and Finley," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.