Top of the Range weaners keenly sought at Armidale store sale

By Simon Chamberlain
Updated May 25 2022 - 12:21am, first published May 24 2022 - 11:30pm
Good lines of Angus, Speckle Park and Hereford steer and heifer weaners between 780 to 802 cents a kilogram at Armidale Saleyards' Top of the Range sale on Monday, with buyers using the presale weights in their decision making.

