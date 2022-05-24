Good lines of Angus, Speckle Park and Hereford steer and heifer weaners between 780 to 802 cents a kilogram at Armidale Saleyards' Top of the Range sale on Monday, with buyers using the presale weights in their decision making.
Elders auctioneer Guyra Terry Williams said the sale was "good, right across the board and the breeders should be pleased with their results".
He said strong buyer support from Elders Goondiwindi, TopX and Parraway Pastoral helped with the auction competition.
Early in the Elders' sale offering, a pen of Angus weaners account Geoff Bell made 604 cents a kilogram, with an average weight of 433kg to return $2614 a head.
Mr Williams said another good performing pen of steers were 11 Angus weaners, Account S J McElroy and SM Johnstone, Tenterden, with an average weight of 203kg sold for 825c/kg.
Selling through Davidson Cameron and Co, Guyra, James Flower, Westview Pastoral, Guyra, offered a line of 62 Angus-verified, European Union accredited steers that were sired by bulls from his family's Bridgewater Angus, with some input from the Booragul Angus bloodlines.
A pen of 28 steers with an average weight of 238kg returned $2060, while a pen of 17 with a weight average of 294kg made $2297.
Davidson Cameron and Co's Nick Rogers said clients, F and AL Starr, Ben Lomond, sold a pen of Charolais heifers averaging 351kg to return $2017 a head.
Another good result went the way of Larry and Jenny Frazer; Guyra, who sold 10 Angus steers averaging 215kg at 832c/kg for a return of $1788.80, Mr Williams said.
Guyra's Laiton Turnham, Waratah Speckle Park stud, was delighted with the result of his line of 85 Speckle weaners.
A pen of 11 steers averaging 311kg returned $2050, while 17 steers with a 267kg weight average made $1965 a head. Another pen of 29 averaging 199kg made $1520, while the fourth pen of 12, averaging 156kg, made $1318 each.
Mr Turnham said the last pen of steers was born in January or even as late as February. Elders Goondiwindi was a volume buyer of the Waratah Speckle Park steers.
Cameron Martin and Jess and Joe Edmonds, Chandler Creek Pastoral Company, Wollomombi offered two pens of Hereford weaners.
One pen of 29 weighed an average 268 kg and made 680 cents/kg. A heavier pen with a 311 kg average made 656c/kg for the 29 offered.
Jess Edmonds said Chandler Creek had been using Glenwarra Hereford bloodlines for the last 10 to 12 years and this investment showed in the steers offered at the sale.
