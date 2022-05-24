The Land
Cooma Associated Agents topped their monthly sale with Angus-cross cows with calves sold for $4020

By Alexandra Bernard
May 24 2022 - 7:00pm
Nutrien agents at the Cooma Associated Agents monthly sale where 520 store cattle and 110 prime cattle were yarded.

COOMA Associated Agents yarded 110 prime cattle and 520 store cattle at its monthly sale on Friday topped by a pen of Angus-cross cows with calves sold for $4020.

