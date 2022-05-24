COOMA Associated Agents yarded 110 prime cattle and 520 store cattle at its monthly sale on Friday topped by a pen of Angus-cross cows with calves sold for $4020.
Damien Roach, Nutrien Cooma, said the majority of the prime cattle were cows and heavy steers, while the bulk of the store cattle yarding consisted of cows with calves, pregnancy tested in calf, and later drop weaners.
Mr Roach said numbers were significantly greater than last month's sale at which about 180 cattle were yarded. Prices at this past Friday's sale were also higher.
"Overall it was a lot stronger sale with a lot more local interest," he said.
Cows over the scales topped at 340 cents a kilogram and typically sold for 290-330c/kg.
Killable steers over the scales made up to 450c/kg and feeder steers sold for up to 580c/kg.
Heifers followed the stronger trend, including the heavier heifers at 600-plus kilograms which made 400c/kg.
In the store cattle section, O. and K. Blyth, Adaminaby, sold 14 Angus-cross, 3 1/2- to 5 1/2-year old, Rosskin- and Hazeldean-blood cows with 14 calves for $4020.
Mr Roach said there was strong local support for PTIC cows, which was the main attraction for restockers.
"There were certainly a lot of buyers out today from the Monaro, all trying to get a few extra mouths on to get on top of the longer feed to make it a bit more sheep friendly," he said.
There were about 115 PTIC cows and heifers penned which topped at $3400 for eight 2 1/2- to 8 1/2-year old Angus Rennylea-blood cows to calve July/August from A.M. and M.G. Goodwin, Numeralla. The same vendor sold three Angus heifers, 1 1/2-year old Rennylea-blood for $2600.
"Heifers were still highly sought after with buyers trying to build up female numbers," Mr Roach said.
He said demand for weaners was more subdued compared to recent sales, but the money was still strong, with the majority sold in the range of $1900-$2100.
Murphy and Thistleton, Nimmitabel, sold two Angus-cross weaner steers for $2180, while Rex Schofield, Cooma, sold three Angus weaner heifers for $1740.
Buyers were mostly from the Monaro, with others from Albury and Braidwood.
