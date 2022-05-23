Dubbo yarded 674 head of store cattle on Friday with wet conditions limiting the number of stock that could be brought to the yards.
Meat and Livestock Australia reporter David Monk noted the quality of the yarding was fair to good quality with weaner cattle making up nearly half - 38.6 per cent. Of those being steers.
Limousin cross weaner steers in fair condition brought $2090. Light cross-bred calves made $1000. Better quality steer calves brought 725 cents a kilogram to 860c/kg. Plainer crossbreds made 630c/kg to 670c/kg. Most yearling steers brought bids from $1400 to $1820.
M Schneider, Geurie, sold Angus weaner steers, just off their mothers, for $1930. Their sisters, the same age made $1600.
A good run of Holstein steers and bull weaners made up 17pc with prices from $460 to $860.
Heifer weaners sold from $1160 to $1600.
Angus heifers Pregnancy Tested In Calf made from $2370 to $3100 for the better bred types including red tagged Angus cows with Trio blood from Baladonga Pastoral Co, Coolah which brought $3000 while a pen of blue-taggers were bought locally for $3100.
Heifers sold for $2900 going to Nyngan, said Dubbo agent and auctioneer Sam Christensen, from CPS Thomas, Ballhausen and Irvine.
"This sale was much dearer than our previous store sale," said Mr Christensen.
"Because of the season the stock are fat producers offloading old cows or heifers just in calf can dive back in and buy very good replacements. It's a good market."
