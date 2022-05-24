A Red Angus heifer, Goonoo Red Quilt, sold for $9,000 at the Red Reflections III Red Angus sale, where 36 lots, including embryo and semen packages, grossed $106,300.
Only seven of the 13 lots offered sold at auction for an average of $6000. However, post the sale, a number of the animals that attracted no-bid were sold by private treaty.
Advertisement
The vendor of the top-priced heifer was Graham and Sandra Jordan, along with son Wade and daughter-in-law Bec who run Goonoo Red Angus, Tamworth.
They sold their GK Red 21 Marshall M20 daughter to Christie Fuller, Diamond Angus, Cowra.
Ms Fuller also bought three semen packages from the outstanding $100,000 black Angus sire, Millwillah Blackout Q822, which carries the red coat gene at an average of $283 a straw. It was offered by Yallambee Red Angus, Berrima.
RELATED READING: Goldmaster tops Invitational Red Angus bull sale at Tamworth
Blackout Q822 semen sold for an average of $257/straw with other purchases of 10 straw packages including; Paul Rathbone, Mt Charlie Red Angus, Riddells Creek, Vic, Ross Anderson, RA Red Angus, Uralla, Star Red Angus, Tamworth and Goondoola Red Angus, Cargo.
Goonoo sold another heifer with a bull calf at foot for $6000 to PJ and LK Matthews, Kingaroy, Qld while Goonoo Red Renaissance went for $6000 and was bought by Star Red Angus.
Chris and John Haycock, Pine Villa Red Angus, Yeoval bought a package of 10 straws of semen from Red DMM Glesbar Barndance 35X account Goonoo Red Angus for $275/straw.
The first offering of semen from the $20,000 top-priced bull at the inaugural Invitational 2021 Red Angus Bull Sale, Yallambee Revival Q56, sold for an average of $130/straw and to a top of $140/straw for a package of 10 straws. It was sold by the Goondoola and JP Red Angus studs and was purchased by Ace Red Angus, Robe, SA.
A number of genetic lots that received no bid during the auction sold later by private treaty.
Selling agents were Elders Tamworth, with the sale interfaced online via Elite Livestock Auctions, with Paul Dooley, Tamworth, as the guest auctioneer.
ALSO IN NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.