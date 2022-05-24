The first offering of semen from the $20,000 top-priced bull at the inaugural Invitational 2021 Red Angus Bull Sale, Yallambee Revival Q56, sold for an average of $130/straw and to a top of $140/straw for a package of 10 straws. It was sold by the Goondoola and JP Red Angus studs and was purchased by Ace Red Angus, Robe, SA.