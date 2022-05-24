The Land
Home/Studstock

Red Reflections III Red Angus Sale draws Australia wide interest

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated May 24 2022 - 11:54pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The $9000 female, Goonoo Red Quilt, purchased by Diamond Angus, Cowra. Photo: Five Star Creative Promotions

A Red Angus heifer, Goonoo Red Quilt, sold for $9,000 at the Red Reflections III Red Angus sale, where 36 lots, including embryo and semen packages, grossed $106,300.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.