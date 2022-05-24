OF the throng bound for the Hereford National Dubbo Show and Sale few will have as much commonality among them as this trio.
Emily Taylor, a teenage student at Calrossy Anglican School, and the older gents Paul Durkin and Ken McCallum will break new ground as first time exhibitors and sellers at the Dubbo extravaganza.
Advertisement
Between them they have a collective consignment of eight bulls, though Ms Taylor will provide the clear majority.
Her contingent of four - Lot 11 Eclipse Heavy Duty R003 (AI)(PP, Lot - 12 Eclipse Pac-Man R004 (AI)(P), Lot 30 Eclipse Raptor R006 (AI)(PP) and Lot 40 Eclipse Anzac H006 R007 (AI) (PP) - promise an emotional ride.
"I will be excited to see what they make and get a bit of money back in the bank and get the vibe from the sale but I will also be sad to see my four first bulls go," Ms Taylor, Eclipse Poll Herefords Quipolly, said.
"But I will know they'll be going to good homes if they do sell, which is great.
"The nerves are starting to kick in and it is getting a bit real right about now.
"I have been going to the sales for a few years and just watching and see how everything rolls but being a first time seller will be different"
Paul Durkin, Valley View Poll Herefords usually offers his bulls privately but is of an opinion Lot 2 Valley View Rubble R003 (PP) and Lot 16 Valley View Ramjet R042 (PP) can take him to new places.
"These two bulls are probably worth more than I can get out of the paddock and I have been thinking about heading to Dubbo with the right bull for a while now," Mr Durkin said.
"Lot 16 is long, very powerful and really good weight for age and he's got Allendale blood on both sides and that should hold him in good stead."
Dubbo has tempted Ken McCallum, Viewfield Herefords Crookwell, for years but he's waited patiently for the right article - and this year has two ready to parade and sell - Lot 3 Viewfield Ransom (PP) and Lot 7 Viewfield Ragnarok (PP).
"The two bulls I am taking to Dubbo are in good shape and one of them stood up well in his class at Bathurst a few weeks back because he was in against the Reserve Senior Champion from Sydney Royal," Mr McCallum said.
"Both have the weight for age that I like to see and when I started selling a few bulls I said that I would never take anything to Wodonga or Dubbo until I had an article good enough and these two are certainly good enough.
"I have always chased the traits of weight for age, softness, doability and I have a pretty even line of females. I've been selling bulls privately out-of-the-paddock but may be a more familiar sight around Dubbo."
Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.
Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.