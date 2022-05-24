Farmers across the Riverina believe they will face more hurdles and receive less support under the newly-elected Labor government.
The outcome of the federal election has filled the region's agriculture industry with apprehension, with many farmers unconvinced by the party's policies.
He said plans to completely phase out live sheep exports were "just dumb" and stricter climate change policies could burden farmers.
"We're likely to see a more extreme green agenda and that's always difficult for farmers because we're at the coalface," Mr Brown said.
"With live exports, we've done all the hard work and made sure the animal welfare side of it is improved greatly so getting rid of that is just dumb."
Mr Brown did concede that Labor's plans to deliver long-term funding to Australia's biosecurity system would help address a "massive issue".
"Obviously you have to work with the government at the end of the day so that's what we'll do but I don't see any great outcomes for farmers," he said.
Junee farmer Martin Honner said all of the farmers he's spoken to about the election result have expressed "frustration and disappointment".
He fears Labor will introduce more red tape for farmers which he said will make feeding the country more difficult.
"Farming is a very hard job and the more restrictions that get put in place the harder it will become," Mr Honner said.
"Locally it will also probably be harder because we're represented by a conservative politician [Michael McCormack] who will now have to look after this electorate as a member of the opposition."
On the other side of the fence is Bethungra farmer Ashley Hermes, who said the change in government might result in less of a focus on rural issues but could also bring positive changes for farmers.
In particular he felt Anthony Albanese was well placed to tackle the rising inflation and increase the availability of labourers, particularly shearers.
Member for Riverina and Nationals MP Michael McCormack said he will be "very interested" to see who the Labor government name as Agriculture Minister.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
