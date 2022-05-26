Shares in the Wide Open Agriculture (WOA), the "dirty clean food" company, have continued to ease, and were last seen at 55c. The quarterly update at the end of last month was strongly positive. It has reported 11 consecutive quarters of revenue growth, despite the pandemic, so adding to his WOA stake remains high on the Punter's list for possible purchase. He is holding out, hoping to pick them up for under 50c. His current holding of 7000 WOA cost him an average of $1 each, but he'd rather not talk about that.