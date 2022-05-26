The Land
Select Harvests' almond group struggles through wet harvest, quality downgrades

May 26 2022 - 7:00pm
Select Harvests (ASX code SHV) is expected to confirm tomorrow (Friday) that first half after-tax profits were $2.01 million, nicely up on the $1.27m in the corresponding period. But that is history. The current six months is looking distinctly soggy. In its latest crop and market update, the almond group says the current harvest conditions "are the worst the industry has seen in the last 10 years".

