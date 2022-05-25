There are many considerations when it comes to renovating or establishing new pastures with rainfall, soils types, seed selection, grazing management, and chemical inputs, but achieving sufficient pastures to meet livestock production targets while protecting soil biology and maintaining long term viability is often the challenge.
Hosted by Riverina Local Land Services, the latest research information from the Pastures and Livestock Teams at MLA, DPI, CSIRO, Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture (TIA) and leading Agri-industry keynote speaker, Nigel Kerin from Kerin Agriculture will be on show with plenty of opportunity for your questions to be answered.
Advertisement
Learn about getting on the right path for pasture selection, sowing, management and considerations for the future:
. Nigel Kerin, Kerin Agriculture - The business of farming - building a profitable model that fits your climate.
. Allan Peake, MLA - Grass-fed livestock production developments and future opportunities.
. Lindsay Bell, CSIRO - Improving the use of forage brassicas in mixed farming systems.
. Suzanne Boschma, DPI: Tropical pastures - opportunities in Southern NSW after four years of research learning.
. Richard Hayes, DPI: Cover cropping - what are the best practices and pitfalls with sowing crop and pasture together.
. Dr. Gordon Refshauge, DPI: Grazing wheat forages - what companion plants substitute or complement mineral supplementation.
. Rowan Smith, Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture: Establishing legumes in mixed pastures swards and understanding sowing rates for bare seed, pod, and rhizobia for maximising return from serradella.
There are two locations available to attend and obtain this latest research information:
1 June 2022: 8.30am-3.30pm, The Range Function Centre, 308 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga NSW 2650
2 June 2022: 8.30am-3.30pm, Whitton Malt House, 783A Whitton-Darlington Point Road, Whitton NSW 2705
Attendance cost for each event is $20.00/head which includes morning tea and lunch. Students and tertiary education student's attendance is free.
Registrations via Eventbrite is essential as below and closes 30 May:
Wagga Wagga - https://bit.ly/39DNjs8
Whitton - https://bit.ly/3kThBd1
Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.