Well done or blue? It's the talk around the barbecue about how steak should be cooked.
Everyone has their own theory from two minutes each side on a hot flame while others like it mooing.
So The Land put it to those at the top of their game in agriculture about how they like their steak and what condiments go best with a slice of beef.
Find out how these prominent ag figures have their steak.
Lyndsey Douglas, Writers Who, showring announcer and Australian Wool Innovation woolgrower panel chair: It depends on the state I'm in. If in Queensland where I am at the moment, I say medium as you get a wide interpretation of that in little towns. I say medium rare in NSW. But I will have it raw through to charcoal even ash if that's how it comes. And I use almost a snowcap mountain level of salt at the end. As far as sauces go if I'm in a country town then mushroom sauce or hot English mustard if I want to change it up a bit.
NSW Farmers' president James Jackson: I like it rare, if it's a good steak you spoil it if you cook it too much. I use a bit of pepper but if it's a nice steak I don't want to confuse the flavours too much. I like the lamb to be a little bit pink too, bit more cooked than beef."
Auctioneer Paul Dooley: Medium rare. It's the best way to eat it, nice and juicy. It's better if someone else has cooked it. Hot English mustard and Worcestershire sauce and add salt before cook it.
Ross Thompson from Millah Murrah Angus: I like it blue. My mother used to order it in restaurant to have it cool in the centre while dad used to cook it up like old boots. With red gum salt or chilli and garlic rub.
The Land Sydney Royal Young AgShows Young Woman of the year, Molly Wright: I like it well done, I've always grown up with it. Mum would always put the steak on but then go out to the paddock to do something and forget about it and some back and it was well done. So that's how we eat it. And tomato sauce every time.
NSW Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders: Medium rare, seasoned well with salt and pepper.
Patrick Hutchison from Australian Meat Industry Council : I like it medium rare, based on cook and cut method. It seems to be the most appropriate for tenderness and juiciness. It doesn't matter what cut it might be on the bone or off the bone. Pepper and salt.
John Roberts, Australian Wool Innovation CEO: Thick t-bone medium cooked on a naked flame with hot English mustard on the side.
Ben Mayne, Texas Angus: Medium rare, because I don't like it overcooked, I like it juicy. You get your best flavour when it's medium rare. Only add salt and pepper. Sometimes my wife has a sauce called Hot Jam but if it's a good steak it doesn't need it.
Agricultural consultant, Bob Freebairn OAM: I like mine medium rare to slightly rare, I like it pink. It's my job to cook the barbie so if it's hot just three to four minutes on one side and then turn for a couple of minutes. I like it with onion, tomato and egg. When go to the pub it doesn't matter what you say get it all the same.
Jock Laurie, Australia Wool Innovation chairman: Medium rare, it keeps the flavour and juice in it. My favourite cut is sirloin with just pepper and hot English mustard.
New England MP, Barnaby Joyce: Eye Fillet medium rare. In my opinion medium rare is the only way to eat a steak, you can savour every flavour. Vegetables, chips and horseradish on the side. Topped off with pepper sauce.
NSW Department of Primary Industries director general, Scott Hansen: Medium rare, it's gives the best flavour. I also find it's the safe option when you order out. I don't like steak too chewy. I like it so it's nice and well cooked on the outside but when you cut it's still pink in the middle. If I'm ordering chips like pepper sauce on the side use as a chip dip.
Phillip Warmoll from Jack's Creek: Medium rare, that how it tastes the nicest with lost of salt and hot English mustard.
Graham Gilmore, Tattykeel: Rare, because many years ago when I went to New Zealand to look at Texel Sheep, the chefs employed to cook told us why they didn't cook it well done or medium. It's not blood it's moisture. Salt only.
Wal Merriman, Merryville Merinos Boorowa: Rare, you get the juice and taste. Salt and Worcestershire sauce, sometimes horseradish all depends on the mood.
Adam Kay, Cotton Australia: Medium rare, it gives the best flavour and my favourite cut is rib eye on the bone. I always know in a lot of restaurants they say if you take it well done, then the chef doesn't take any responsibility. I use pepper and salt when I'm cooking on the barbie. Beerenberg hot tomato sauce.
Ian Baldry, co-principal of the Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckvieh stud at Illabo: Medium rare. I don't mind a bit of blood, it doesn't worry me. My favourite cut of steak is Scotch fillet or rump, and preferably with a bit of intramuscular fat.
Tim Bayliss, agent and cattle judge, Dorrigo: It has to be medium rare to allow the sinews to be spot-on as you bite in. Medium is too overdone.
John Seccombe, chairman Casino Food Coop: I prefer my steak medium rare. Sear on one side and turn it over for one minute then it is tender with flavour.
with Jamie Brown and Stephen Burns
