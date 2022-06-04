Judges: Ben McMahon, Lehmons Stock and Property, Inverell
Supreme exhibit and supreme bull of show: KST Smooth Operator (Limousin), exhibited by Kate and Sarah Townsend, Gilgai.
Advertisement
Champion steer/heifer: KST Bella's girl (Limousin), exhibited by Kate and Sarah Townsend, Gilgai.
Related reading:
Judges: Jono Tink (junior and school events), Kilkee Shorthorns, Orange, and Trent Johnston (cattle classes) Ronelle Park Shorthorns, Lyndhurst.
Interbreed champion bull and supreme exhibit: Llandillo Solider S42 (Hereford), exhibited by Llandillo Poll Herefords, Bathurst
Interbreed champion female: Scots All Saints Sweet Agustin (Limousin), exhibited by Scots All Saints College, Bathurst.
Interbreed breeder's group: Llandillo Poll Herefords, Bathurst
Pair of females: JTR Livestock (Hereford), Roslyn
Pair of bulls: Llandillo Poll Herefords, Bathurst
Champion steer/heifer: Scots All Saints College (Limousin), Bathurst
Champion parader: Hayleigh Duvall, H and L Livestock, Queanbeyan
Champion judge: Lily Moore, Scots All Saints College, Bathurst
Most Successful exhibitor: Llandillo Poll Herefords, Bathurst
Judge: Barry Lang, Oberon, and Ken Williams, Four Mile creek.
Grand champion meat breed ram: Cranbrook (Dorset), exhibited by Phil Baklin, Canowindra
Grand champion meat breed ewe: Cottys run partnership (Southdown), exhibited by Dr Ross Wilson, Bathurst.
Most Successful meat breed exhibitor: Cottys run partnership (Southdown), exhibited by Dr Ross Wilson, Bathurst.
Advertisement
Max and Molly Rayner trophy, pair of ram or ewes: Cranbrook, exhibited by Phil Baklin, Canowindra.
Judges: Ben McMahon (Jackpot), Lehmans Stock and Property, Inverell, and Zac MacInerney (cattle classes), Inverell.
Champion senior female and supreme beast: Sixpence Park Zoe Rose, exhibited by Sixpence Park Simmentals, Tenterfield
Champion junior female of show: Emross Sarah's Babe (Shorthorn), exhibited by Emross Shorthorns, Delungra
Champion junior bull of show: Sixpence Park Romeo (Simmental), exhibited by Sixpence Park Simmentals, Tenterfield.
Champion senior bull of the show: CB Ringmaster (Charolais) exhibited by CB Charolais and Select Fitting, Delungra.
Advertisement
Interbreed breeder's group: Sixpence Park Simmentals, Tenterfield
Supreme pair of heifers: Emross Shorthorns, Delungra
Supreme pair of bulls: Jindalee Herefords, Inverell
Champion parader: Ellie Emery, Delungra
Champion junior judge: Jack Emery, Delungra
Jackpot heifer: Emross Scarlette Ribbons (Shorthorn) exhibited by Emross Shorthorns, Delungra Res: Sixpence Park Blue Dog Symphony (Simmental) exhibited by Sixpence Park Simmentals, Tenterfield.
Advertisement
Judge: Peter Cook, Barana Simmentals, Coolah
Interbreed champion female: Hollywood Diamonds R Forever N8 (Angus), exhibited by Hollywood Angus, Peak Hill
Interbreed champion bull: Polldale R49 Radar (Shorthorn), Polldale Shorthorns, Dubbo
Interbreed breeder's group: Hollywood Angus, Peak Hill
Pair of females: Myona Charolais, Dubbo
Pair of bulls: Hollywood Angus, Peak Hill
Advertisement
Champion steer: Aspire Spiderman (Red Angus), Neeves family, Gilgandra.
Champion parader: Ciaron Newton, Dubbo
Junior champion judge: Kailee Edwards, Gilgandra High School, Gilgandra
Senior champion judge: Mary Westwood, Gilgandra High School, Gilgandra
Most Successful exhibitor: Hollywood Angus, Peak Hill
Judge: Angus Munro (Merino), Paul Alchin (meat sheep).
Advertisement
Champion Merino ram: Bocoble, Malcolm Cox, Mudgee
Champion Merino ewe: Bocoble, Malcolm Cox, Mudgee
Most successful exhibitor: Bocoble, Malcolm Cox, Mudgee
Champion Border Leicester ram: Cooinda, exhibited by Sheree and George Paegan, Gilgandra.
Champion pen of 3 lambs: Peter Temple (first cross), Gilgandra.
Judges: Graham Williams (Jackpot and Junior judging), Bathurst, Alana Wade (jackpot, cattle, and Paraders), Hawkesbury, Gavin O'Brien (Cattle), Winchester Charolais, Orange, Kory Graham, Tumut.
Advertisement
Supreme exhibit and Interbreed champion female: VC Cream Soda S31 (Simmental) exhibited by Valley Creek Simmentals,
Interbreed champion bull: Mystic Ridge God's Country S3 (Limousin) exhibited by Mystic Ridge Limousins, Hawkesbury
Interbreed breeder's group: LNA Livestock (Simmental), Londonderry
Interbreed Pair of females: LNA Livestock (Simmental), Londonderry
Interbreed Pair of bulls: LNA Livestock (Simmental), Londonderry
Grand champion steer: Limousin X Speckle park, exhibited by J and C Adams, Hawkesbury, Res: Limousin X Murray Grey, exhibited by LNA Livestock, Londonderry
Advertisement
Champion parader: Kody Stevens, Twojays Herefords, Orangeville
Champion Judge: Angela Mcgrath, Southern Cross Speckle Parks, Tumut
Jackpot Heifer: Moombi Ash S19 (Shorthorn) exhibited by Indi Hilder, Hilderlee Shorthorns, Hawkesbury Res: LNA Livestock Wendy S004 (Simmental) exhibited by LNA Livestock, Londonderry.
Jackpot Bull: LNA Livestock Shake & Bake S007 (Simmental) exhibited by LNA Livestock, Londonderry, Res: LNA Livestock Schooner S009 (Simmental) exhibited by LNA Livestock, Londonderry.
Most Successful exhibitor: LNA Livestock, Londonderry
Judge: Kate Loudon, Kloud Livestock, Dubbo.
Advertisement
Supreme exhibit and supreme bull: The Ranch Remington (Hereford), exhibited by The Ranch Poll Herefords, Tomingley
Supreme champion female: The Ranch Tilly S011 (Hereford), exhibited by The Ranch Poll Herefords, Tomingley
Pair of females: The Ranch Poll Herefords, Tomingley
Pair of bulls: Glenalbyn Santa Gertrudis, Wellington
Breeders group: The Ranch Poll Herefords, Tomingley
Grand champion parader: Jorja Lousick, Wellington
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.