Kopyje Station in north-west NSW near Nyngan sold for $239 an acre

Marian Macdonald
By Marian Macdonald
Updated May 25 2022 - 3:14am, first published 2:38am
SOLD: Kopyje Station has been bought by a Forbes grazier.

The sprawling 8788 hectare Kopyje Station in NSW's north west has sold to a Forbes grazier for $5.2 million, the equivalent of $239 an acre.

