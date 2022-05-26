Heifers at Wodonga sold to $2230

Craig Schubert, Schubert Boers Wodonga, with the pen of 14 Angus heifers weighing 343kg sold by W and FJ Boers, Bonegilla, for $2027

There was a mixed quality yarding of 1338 head today at NVLX Wodonga, where Craig Schubert, Schubert Boers Wodonga, reported values where on par with recent sales.

"The job is off marginally over the last two or three weeks," Mr Schubert said.

"But the feature lines here today still sold as well as ever.

"The lighter weight cattle might be a bit cheaper but are still holding there own because of limited numbers.

"The heavier cattle are still selling exceptionally well and attracting a premium, with feedlots particularly active."

Steers weighing under 330kg sold to $2295 (757c/kg), while those 330 to 400kg sold from $780 to $2385 (703c/kg) and steers over 400kg sold to $2830 (611c/kg).

Heifers weighing under 330kg sold to $2020 (627c/kg), while those weighing 330 to 400kg sold from $1450 (426c/kg) to $2230 (603c/kg) and those weighing over 400kg sold to $2300 (550c/kg).

PTIC heifers sold to $2800 (543c/kg) and cows with calves sold to $3740.

Indicative sales of steers included 17 Jarobee-blood Angus weighing 289kg sold by CE Grimson and GJ Harkins, Tallangatta Valley, Victoria, for $2190: 17 Scotts Angus-blood Angus, 10 months and weighing 314kg sold by C,B and T Sirl, Bethanga, Vic, for $2265 and D Livingston, Tallandoon, Vic, received $2280 for 14 Angus nine to ten months and weighing 315kg.

Sales of heavier weaners included 31 Fernhill-blood Angus weighing 355kg sold by W and J Lucas, Wooragee, Vic, for $2385: GJ and MM Wood, Tallangatta, Vic., sold 18 Angus weighing 360kg for $2355 and M and KM Taprell, Thologolong, Vic., received $2380 for 17 The Glen-blood Angus weighing 367kg.



Heavy steer sales included 25 Angus weighing 479kg sold by North East Water, Wangaratta, Vic: B Hewitt and T Justin, Upper Gundowering, Vic, sold 25 Lowanna-blood Herefords, 16-17months and weighing 523kg for $2620 and and G and M Hiskins, Howlong, received $2420 for eight Poll Hereford weighing 443kg.

Sales of heifers included 23 Rotherfield-blood Hereford weighing 281kg for $1720: DH and MA Trethowan, Cookardinia, sold 24 Dunoon-blood black baldies weighing 367kg for $2110 and Bernie Ferri, Tallangatta, Vic, sold 12 black baldies 13-14 months and weighing 391kg for $2230.

PTIC heifer sales included 11 Hereford PTIC to Angus bull and weighing 628kg sold by Woodleigh Gully, Mansfield, Vic for $2260, and North East Water, Benalla, Vic, sold nine two year Angus weighing 517kg for $2800.

Sales of cows with calves included six Landfall Angus-blood Angus four to six years with calves two to six weeks sold by Kentucky Pty Ltd, Corowa, for $3740.

Buyers from Shepparton and Wangaratta competed with local restockers and feedlot interests.

Wodonga-based agents Brian Unthank, Corcoran Parker, Peter Ruaro Rodwells and Schubert Boers conducted the sale.

