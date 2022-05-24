The Land
Tookawhile Charolais gets the judge's nod during Casino Beef Week led steer competition

By Jamie Brown
Updated May 25 2022 - 11:49am, first published May 24 2022 - 11:00pm
The Nicolls family's stud Tookawhile Charolais, from Rukenvale via Kyogle, claimed the title of champion led steer at Casino Beef Week on Wednesday night, with a medium-weight Charolais calf weighing 428 kilograms.

