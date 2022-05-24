The Nicolls family's stud Tookawhile Charolais, from Rukenvale via Kyogle, claimed the title of champion led steer at Casino Beef Week on Wednesday night, with a medium-weight Charolais calf weighing 428 kilograms.
Described by judge Tim Bayliss as "purposeful" with good thickness through the chest, the winning steer, sired by Tookawhile Piccadilly Punch, went on to sell for the top price of 2500 cents a kilogram, to repeat Tookawhile buyer and Woodenbong Angus breeder Mike Smith, of the MJ Smith Group.
"While this calf is still presenting early in its maturity pattern, you couldn't ask for a better design," said Mr Bayliss.
Nicole Nicholls praised the new Wednesday night format, which allows led steers to be killed next morning and graded according to Meat Standards Australia guidelines - which stipulate animals must be killed no more than 24 hours from leaving home.
"It was an excellent night and it was good to see people get behind it," she said. "It was a shame there were not more than the 30 led steers but the weather had a lot to do with that."
Tookawhile also won reserve medium weight and heavy weight reserve champion steers.
If there was a reserve overall champion winner it would have gone to the lightweight champion, a Limousin cross prepared by the O'Reilly family, Iron Pot Pastoral via Kyogle, weighing 336kg and selling for 1580c/kg at the open air auction hosted by all Casino agents.
Iron Pot Pastoral also won reserve lightweight calf with a Limousin cross Santa Gertrudis/Hereford.
Heavy weight winning steer was awarded to the Grant family's Downfall Limousins, from Wilsons Downfall via Stanthorpe, with a Limousin weighing 542kg and selling for 1440c/kg.
