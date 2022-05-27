Alumy Creek Monumental R095 by Exar Monumental with the Murnane family from Baringa Park Angus stud, Sarah and Eddie with Layla and Mahalia, along with auctioneer Brian Kennedy, Elders Stud Stock, and breeders Colin Keevers and Lisa Martin, Alumy Creek Angus at Tenterfield.

Alumy Creek Angus sold to record money during their 32nd annual bull sale on Friday with the top priced sire selling to $52,000 - up from $26,000 in 2021.

The sale average for 45 bulls sold for the same number offered reached $15,956, also up on last year by $3000.

Advertisement Ad

Repeat buyers the Murnane family from Baringa Park Angus stud at Birregurra, Vic waved down the top priced bull, staving off active under bidding from Queensland, all keen to get a handle on Alumy Creek Monumental R095 by Exar Monumental.

The family also came away with Alumy Creek Entice R038 by Mogck Entice for $17,000, chosen for his traditional style and deep body.

Alumy Creek Monumental R095 sells for $52,000

Both bulls sported moderate frame with good phenotype and numbers to match.

"We look for structure and temperament, not just estimated breeding values," said Eddie Murnane, noting the desire to produce commercially relevant bulls. "Essentially we want good looking animals."

Auctioneer Brian Kennedy, Elders Stud Stock at Armidale, who picked out the top-selling bull well before the sale, said the results spoke for themselves.

Advertisement Ad

"Everyone was happy. They were bidding freely," he said. "The top priced bull R095 was phenotypically very correct and he had a great set of number right across the board."

Three bulls sold to $26,000 including Alumy Creek Monumental R020 by Exar Monumental going to Mike Smith, Adrigoole Angus, Woodenbong.

Volume buyer was the Duro Tank Group from Lake Cargellico, who came away with six bulls paying to a top of $14,000 for Alumy Creek 38 Special R085 by Baldridge 38 Special.

Some 25 bidders were registered with online service AuctionsPlus which sold to a top of $20,000 for Alumy Creek Ringo R128 by Lode Creek Black Pearl, going to Bridgewater Group Holdings at Black Mountain via Tenterfield.

The sale was hosted by Elders Stud Stock with George and Fuhrmann with both Brian Kennedy and Darren Perkins catching the bids.

More details to come.