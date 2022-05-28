Supreme exhibit of the 2022 Casino Beef Week stud cattle program Santa Gertrudis Riverina Ricardo R90 exhibited by RL Pastoral Company at Kyogle with sponsors, the Beef Week committee, judge Matt Hann, handler Bailey Gardner and stud owners Rob and Lorraine Sinnamon.

Supreme exhibit of the 2022 Casino Beef Week stud cattle program went to a rising pheonix, the homozygous poll Santa Gertrudis Riverina Ricardo R90, 18 months, exhibited by RL Pastoral Company at Kyogle.

Judged by Moree agent Matt Hann, Davidson and Cameron, the winning junior bull that went on to claim top honours was described as possessing so much good - exhibiting straight top-line, clean lines through the shoulder. "He's got a sire outlook, good bone, and has the most expression of muscle pattern down through the lower thigh which suggests he will produce calves that hang up well," he said.

The son of $52,000 Cardona Patterson P53 from a $50,000 Yulgilbar Nightingale, the calf has given the new stud its first win for the RL Pastoral brand at Casino since Rob and Lorraine Sinnamon retired as managers of Yulgilbar Station, at which Mr Sinnamon grew the operation's Santa Gertrudis stud enterprise. Cardona Patterson, the 2015 US National Champion bull was purchased by the stud in 2016 and became a key acquisition.

"It is fantastic to see the broader community rally and support this week-long celebration with a huge turnout of the general public strongly supporting the relevance agriculture has to the local community," he said.



Champion senior bull was awarded to the Braford Little Valley Nitro, 29 months, exhibited by the Bennett family's Little Valley Grazing, Stratheden. Judge Mr Hann described his depth and capacity as possessing a real "engine room" with good length from hip to pin, neck extension and having ample bone.

Champion senior female also went to the Bennett family, with their stud bred Little Valley Miss Majestic by Little Valley Larry, three years old with her calf afoot, described by Mr Hann as "the complete package".

Junior female was awarded to the student and teacher breeders at Casino High School, with their Charolais Casino Sunflower, 13 months, by school-bred sire Casino QT 335345, through artificial insemination. Judge Mr Hann described her as having a "tonne of muscle and softness'.

